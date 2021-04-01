Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.54

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$19.54 and traded as high as C$22.61. Transcontinental shares last traded at C$22.12, with a volume of 281,588 shares.

TCL.A has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Transcontinental from C$17.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Transcontinental from C$19.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.33.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

