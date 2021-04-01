3i Group (LON:III) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,102.90

3i Group Plc (LON:III) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,102.90 ($14.41) and traded as high as GBX 1,181 ($15.43). 3i Group shares last traded at GBX 1,153.50 ($15.07), with a volume of 1,785,073 shares changing hands.

III has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of 3i Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup raised shares of 3i Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,021 ($13.34).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,146.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,102.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.90. The company has a market capitalization of £11.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72.

In related news, insider Julia Wilson acquired 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,143 ($14.93) per share, for a total transaction of £10,287,000 ($13,440,031.36). Also, insider Simon Borrows sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,178 ($15.39), for a total value of £58,900,000 ($76,953,227.07). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 900,039 shares of company stock worth $1,028,744,707.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

