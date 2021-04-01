Short Interest in CM Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF) Expands By 49.2%

CM Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the February 28th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMLF opened at $14.89 on Thursday. CM Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $27.18.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CM Life Sciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CM Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

CM Life Sciences, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

