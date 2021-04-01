Canaccord Genuity Lowers Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Price Target to $3.75

Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $4.00 to $3.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 158.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SGSVF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th.

OTCMKTS:SGSVF opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.02. Sabina Gold & Silver has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.80.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometeres located in southwestern Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that consists of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

