Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.88% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Smiths Group plc is a technology company. The Company designs, manufactures and delivers products and services for the threat & contraband detection, medical devices, energy and communications market. Its operating segment consists John Crane sector provides mechanical seals, seal support systems, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings and specialist filtration systems, Smiths Medical sector provides infusion systems, vascular access, patient airway and temperature management equipment and specialty devices. Smiths Detection sector provides sensors that detect and identify explosives, narcotics, weapons, chemical agents, biohazards and contraband; Smiths Interconnect sector provides specialised electronic and radio frequency components and sub-systems that connect, protect and control critical systems; Flex-Tek division provides engineered components that heat and move fluids and gases, flexible hosing and rigid tubing. Smiths Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Smiths Group alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Monday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Monday.

SMGZY stock opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.03. Smiths Group has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $21.94.

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smiths Group (SMGZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.