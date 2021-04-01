Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Danske raised Topdanmark A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of TPDKY stock opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. Topdanmark A/S has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.47.

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance company in Denmark. It offers non-life insurance products, motor insurance policies, risk management advice, and home and travel insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes primarily in the event of illness, death, and injuries.

