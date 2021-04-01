Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage on WeedMD (OTCMKTS:WDDMF)

Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of WeedMD (OTCMKTS:WDDMF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “speculative buy” rating and a $0.60 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 154.15% from the stock’s previous close.

OTCMKTS WDDMF opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. WeedMD has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $1.00.

WeedMD Inc produces, distributes, and sells medical-grade cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis, cannabis plants and seeds, cannabis oil, edibles, extracts and topicals, and others, as well as cannabis flower products. The company sells its products directly to medical patients and strategic relationships across the seniors' market, as well as through supply agreements with Shoppers Drug Mart and six provincial distribution agencies under the Color Cannabis, Saturday, Starseed, and WeedMD brand names.

