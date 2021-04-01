Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage on WeedMD (OTCMKTS:WDDMF)

Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of WeedMD (OTCMKTS:WDDMF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “speculative buy” rating and a $0.60 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 154.15% from the stock’s previous close.
OTCMKTS WDDMF opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. WeedMD has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $1.00.
WeedMD Company Profile
