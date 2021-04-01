Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Zur Rose Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zur Rose Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Zur Rose Group alerts:

OTCMKTS ZRSEF opened at $370.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $501.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.37. Zur Rose Group has a 1-year low of $363.80 and a 1-year high of $547.00.

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. It also provides medicines management services.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Zur Rose Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zur Rose Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.