Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Issued By Piper Sandler

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a report issued on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $46.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.90 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ PGC opened at $30.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.78. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.76. The company has a market capitalization of $583.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Rikoon Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $176,508.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.20%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.