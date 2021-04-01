Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK)

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for CF Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.92. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CF Bankshares’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th.

NASDAQ CFBK opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. CF Bankshares has a 52-week low of $8.54 and a 52-week high of $23.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $105.89 million, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.72.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The savings and loans company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new position in CF Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CF Bankshares by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in CF Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $934,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in CF Bankshares by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,656 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 23,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

In other CF Bankshares news, CEO Timothy T. O’dell bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,939,376.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.91%.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

