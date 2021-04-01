Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Lifted by SVB Leerink

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of bluebird bio in a report issued on Monday, March 29th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.96) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($2.97). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($2.97) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.85) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.69) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($11.48) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($8.07) EPS.

BLUE has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on bluebird bio from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.38.

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $30.15 on Wednesday. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $24.24 and a fifty-two week high of $72.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.89.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.04) EPS.

In related news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $42,752.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,889.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $55,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,367.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,791 shares of company stock valued at $150,861. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 365,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,027,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 486,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,044,000 after purchasing an additional 151,127 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

