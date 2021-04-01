Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2021 earnings at $10.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.94 EPS.

BAMXF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a sell rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $103.00 on Monday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $47.43 and a 1 year high of $105.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.05. The company has a market capitalization of $62.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

