JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€92.00” Price Target for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DAI. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €70.41 ($82.84).

ETR:DAI opened at €76.01 ($89.42) on Monday. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of €24.30 ($28.59) and a fifty-two week high of €74.72 ($87.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.32 billion and a PE ratio of 22.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €69.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is €57.45.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

