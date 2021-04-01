Compass Point Upgrades Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) to “Buy”

Compass Point upgraded shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $43.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on COWN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cowen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cowen presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.67.

COWN stock opened at $35.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $937.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.23. Cowen has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $43.17.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.05. The firm had revenue of $512.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.07 million. Cowen had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 21.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cowen will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.48%.

In related news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $559,580.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 226,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,049,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Cowen by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cowen by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cowen by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 84,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cowen by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

