Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $5.50 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

ASC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Shares of NYSE:ASC opened at $4.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Ardmore Shipping has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $150.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.59.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $21.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 544.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 170.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,533 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 19,251 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 52.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 16,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of August 30, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

