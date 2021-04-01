The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Insider Rachel Downey Purchases 410 Shares of Stock

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) insider Rachel Downey acquired 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,467 ($58.36) per share, for a total transaction of £18,314.70 ($23,928.27).

LON:BKG opened at GBX 4,439 ($58.00) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £5.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,347.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,428.40. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 3,293 ($43.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,900 ($64.02).

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a GBX 9.13 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BKG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,055 ($79.11) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,475 ($71.53) to GBX 5,240 ($68.46) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Berkeley Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,235.22 ($68.40).

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.