Brokers Offer Predictions for Mr. Cooper Group Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Mr. Cooper Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the company will earn $2.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.18. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.21 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $34.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.86. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $37.90.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $872.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.91 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 262,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

