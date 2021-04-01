IWG plc (LON:IWG) Insider Francois Pauly Sells 50,000 Shares

IWG plc (LON:IWG) insider Francois Pauly sold 50,000 shares of IWG stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.44), for a total transaction of £170,000 ($222,106.09).

IWG opened at GBX 340.60 ($4.45) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 357 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 323.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,358.66, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40. IWG plc has a one year low of GBX 150.60 ($1.97) and a one year high of GBX 387.60 ($5.06).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of IWG in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of IWG to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 370 ($4.83) in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of IWG from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IWG currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 314.71 ($4.11).

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual, custom, and membership offices, as well as business lounges, meeting rooms, and workplace recovery solutions.

