Piper Sandler Comments on Heartland BancCorp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) – Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Heartland BancCorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.46 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.39. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heartland BancCorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland BancCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLAN opened at $95.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $190.33 million, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.86. Heartland BancCorp has a 1-year low of $54.00 and a 1-year high of $95.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.66.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $17.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 million.

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; and other financial products and services in Fairfield, Franklin, and Licking Counties of Central Ohio. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts.

