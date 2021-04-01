Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) PT Set at €30.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) received a €30.00 ($35.29) price target from equities research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Jenoptik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on Jenoptik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($38.24) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Jenoptik presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €28.57 ($33.61).

Shares of ETR:JEN opened at €25.60 ($30.12) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07. Jenoptik has a 12 month low of €14.03 ($16.51) and a 12 month high of €30.22 ($35.55). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €27.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is €25.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.06.

Jenoptik AG engages in the photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety segments. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions, comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

