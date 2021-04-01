Uniper (ETR:UN01) PT Set at €35.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Uniper (ETR:UN01) has been assigned a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective by Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.34% from the stock’s current price.

UN01 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Independent Research set a €29.90 ($35.18) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.50 ($39.41) price target on Uniper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €27.65 ($32.52).

Get Uniper alerts:

UN01 opened at €30.88 ($36.33) on Tuesday. Uniper has a 1-year low of €21.14 ($24.87) and a 1-year high of €31.94 ($37.58). The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €28.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.