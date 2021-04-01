DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $44.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $28.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DXC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.73.

DXC stock opened at $31.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $31.94.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $393,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 9,500 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $249,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

