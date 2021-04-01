Credit Suisse Group Lowers T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) to Neutral

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $181.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous price target of $179.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.48% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TROW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $171.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $92.36 and a 12-month high of $179.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 7,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

