Head-To-Head Comparison: Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) and Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.9% of Puma Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.2% of Puma Biotechnology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Puma Biotechnology and Vanda Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puma Biotechnology 1 4 1 0 2.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals 0 4 1 0 2.20

Puma Biotechnology currently has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 28.60%. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $15.40, suggesting a potential upside of 2.53%. Given Puma Biotechnology’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Puma Biotechnology is more favorable than Vanda Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Puma Biotechnology and Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma Biotechnology -23.86% -451.50% -22.80% Vanda Pharmaceuticals 8.02% 4.56% 3.88%

Volatility and Risk

Puma Biotechnology has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Puma Biotechnology and Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma Biotechnology $272.30 million 1.44 -$75.60 million ($1.95) -4.98 Vanda Pharmaceuticals $227.19 million 3.63 $115.55 million $2.11 7.12

Vanda Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Puma Biotechnology. Puma Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vanda Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vanda Pharmaceuticals beats Puma Biotechnology on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its products under development include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon) for the treatment of jet lag disorder, smith-magenis syndrome, pediatric Non-24, autism spectrum, and delayed sleep phase disorder; Fanapt (iloperidone) for the treatment of bipolar disorder and a long acting injectable formulation program for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor (NK-1R) antagonist, for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, gastroparesis, and motion sickness. The company's products under development also comprise VTR-297, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and with potential use as a treatment for various oncology indications; VQW-765, a small molecule nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist for the treatment of psychiatric disorders; and a portfolio of cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator activators and inhibitors for the treatment of dry eye and ocular inflammation, as well as BPO-27 for the treatment of secretory diarrhea disorders, including cholera. It markets its products in the United States, Europe, and Israel. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

