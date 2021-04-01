Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Decreased by Capital One Financial

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of National Health Investors in a report released on Tuesday, March 30th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.37. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for National Health Investors’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho downgraded National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist boosted their price target on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.60.

Shares of NHI stock opened at $72.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.15. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $36.61 and a 52 week high of $78.56.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.19). National Health Investors had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $81.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.102 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in National Health Investors by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Shayne & CO. LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

