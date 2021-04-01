Head-To-Head Comparison: Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) versus Entergy (NYSE:ETR)

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) and Entergy (NYSE:ETR) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Huaneng Power International has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entergy has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Huaneng Power International pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Entergy pays an annual dividend of $3.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Huaneng Power International pays out 1,700.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Entergy pays out 70.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Entergy has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Huaneng Power International and Entergy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huaneng Power International $24.94 billion 0.22 $110.89 million $0.04 357.50 Entergy $10.88 billion 1.84 $1.26 billion $5.40 18.42

Entergy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Huaneng Power International. Entergy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Huaneng Power International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Huaneng Power International and Entergy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huaneng Power International 2 1 1 0 1.75 Entergy 0 4 10 0 2.71

Entergy has a consensus target price of $113.33, suggesting a potential upside of 13.94%. Given Entergy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Entergy is more favorable than Huaneng Power International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Huaneng Power International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.6% of Entergy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Entergy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Huaneng Power International and Entergy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huaneng Power International 2.78% 3.50% 1.13% Entergy 13.75% 11.01% 2.15%

Summary

Entergy beats Huaneng Power International on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Huaneng Power International

There is no company description available for Huaneng Power International Inc.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas. Its Entergy Wholesale Commodities segment engages in the ownership, operation, and decommissioning of nuclear power plants located in the northern United States; sale of electric power to wholesale customers; provision of services to other nuclear power plant owners; and owning interests in non-nuclear power plants that sell electric power to wholesale customers. This segment sells energy to retail power providers, utilities, electric power co-operatives, power trading organizations, and other power generation companies. The company's power plants have approximately 30,000 megawatts (MW) of electric generating capacity, including approximately 9,000 MW of nuclear power. The company delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. Entergy Corporation was founded in 1949 and is based in New Orleans, Louisiana.

