Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Hits New 52-Week High After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as C$57.72 and last traded at C$57.37, with a volume of 50373 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$57.49.

Specifically, Director Marcel R. Coutu acquired 6,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$56.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$365,289.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,247 shares in the company, valued at C$5,516,044.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAM.A shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management to C$63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$84.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -465.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$54.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$50.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.00.

About Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

