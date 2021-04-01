Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $22.73, but opened at $19.34. Vaxcyte shares last traded at $18.18, with a volume of 2,829 shares traded.

Specifically, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $113,430.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,158 shares in the company, valued at $147,053.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 40,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $1,079,466.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 517,151 shares of company stock valued at $13,632,764 over the last ninety days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.98.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.13. Equities analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter valued at $59,064,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,693,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,983,000 after buying an additional 688,500 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 335,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 1,613.9% during the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 276,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,336,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Vaxcyte during the third quarter worth $13,532,000. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains causing significant invasive pneumococcal disease and antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate for protection against subtypes of Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting porphyromonas gingivalis.

