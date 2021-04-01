The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $35.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock. 193,013 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 7,816,437 shares.The stock last traded at $41.07 and had previously closed at $40.78.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on KHC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 181.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.00, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

