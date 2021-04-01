Ian Charles Mann Buys 6,644 Shares of ECSC Group plc (LON:ECSC) Stock

ECSC Group plc (LON:ECSC) insider Ian Charles Mann purchased 6,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £4,983 ($6,510.32).

LON:ECSC opened at GBX 74 ($0.97) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £7.41 million and a P/E ratio of -27.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 71.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 69.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. ECSC Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 51.25 ($0.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 85 ($1.11).

ECSC Group Company Profile

ECSC Group plc provides information and cyber security services. It operates through three segments: Consulting, Managed Services, and Vendor Products. The company offers services, such as managed, consultancy, testing, incident response, and vendor solutions. It also provides a range of solutions, including firewalls, intrusion detection systems, log analysis/ security information and event management (SIEM), cloud SIEM / SOAR, file integrity monitoring, vulnerability scanning, and PCI desktops.

