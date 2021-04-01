Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Trading Down 3.2% After Insider Selling

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)’s stock price fell 3.2% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $30.73 and last traded at $30.78. 1,852 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 194,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.81.

Specifically, COO David B. Menzel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $429,750.00. Also, Director Samuel K. Skinner sold 8,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $261,904.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,137.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ECHO. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.85.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.34. The company has a market capitalization of $835.76 million, a P/E ratio of 130.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $754.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.44 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 5.13%. Echo Global Logistics’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Echo Global Logistics by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,106,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,962,000 after purchasing an additional 404,289 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,028,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 640,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 602,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,154,000 after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 577,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,489,000 after buying an additional 35,106 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.