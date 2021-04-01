Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $218.00 to $224.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line traded as high as $238.90 and last traded at $238.43, with a volume of 11223 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $235.34.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.13.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.55.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.