Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) Insider Sells £79,134.30 in Stock

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) insider A Christopher (Chris) Meredith sold 33,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.10), for a total transaction of £79,134.30 ($103,389.47).

Shares of LON AMS opened at GBX 233.50 ($3.05) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 6.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 233.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 228.99. The stock has a market cap of £503.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.87. Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 190 ($2.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 269.50 ($3.52).

Get Advanced Medical Solutions Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.40%.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.