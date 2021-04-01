Tadeu Marroco Sells 7,354 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) insider Tadeu Marroco sold 7,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,786 ($36.40), for a total transaction of £204,882.44 ($267,680.22).

Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

On Monday, March 22nd, Tadeu Marroco bought 10,600 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,830 ($36.97) per share, with a total value of £299,980 ($391,925.79).

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Tadeu Marroco purchased 6 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,550 ($33.32) per share, for a total transaction of £153 ($199.90).

On Friday, February 5th, Tadeu Marroco acquired 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,719 ($35.52) per share, with a total value of £135.95 ($177.62).

On Wednesday, January 6th, Tadeu Marroco acquired 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,812 ($36.74) per share, with a total value of £140.60 ($183.69).

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 2,774 ($36.24) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £63.64 billion and a PE ratio of 9.95. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,308.50 ($43.23). The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,668.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,702.49.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a GBX 53.90 ($0.70) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 1.93%. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 0.75%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,606 ($47.11) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price target on British American Tobacco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,615.11 ($47.23).

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.