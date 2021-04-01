Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Co. Unit’s (NASDAQ:ISLEU) Quiet Period Set To End on April 6th

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Co. Unit’s (NASDAQ:ISLEU) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, April 6th. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Co. Unit had issued 18,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 25th. The total size of the offering was $180,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Co. Unit’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:ISLEU opened at $9.90 on Thursday. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Co. Unit has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $10.18.

Get Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Co. Unit alerts:

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Co. Unit Company Profile

There is no company description available for Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp.

Read More: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Co. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Co. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.