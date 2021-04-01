AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) PT Raised to C$8.00

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AGF.B. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a tender rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.80.

Get AGF Management alerts:

Shares of TSE:AGF.B opened at C$7.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.23. AGF Management has a 12-month low of C$2.50 and a 12-month high of C$7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$523.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.