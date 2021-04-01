Raymond James Increases HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Price Target to C$28.00

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Raymond James to C$28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.59% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of HLS Therapeutics to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

TSE HLS opened at C$19.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of C$620.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.85. HLS Therapeutics has a one year low of C$13.35 and a one year high of C$21.76.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and Barbados. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

