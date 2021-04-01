Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$2.75 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 69.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Calibre Mining in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Pi Financial boosted their price target on Calibre Mining to C$3.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.13.

Shares of Calibre Mining stock opened at C$1.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$531.39 million and a PE ratio of 9.00. Calibre Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.59 and a 52-week high of C$2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp.

