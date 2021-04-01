Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) PT Lowered to C$3.75

Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 107.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.80.

Shares of TSE:SBB opened at C$1.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$622.84 million and a P/E ratio of -129.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.60. Sabina Gold & Silver has a 52 week low of C$1.14 and a 52 week high of C$3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In other Sabina Gold & Silver news, Senior Officer Nicole Raymonde Hoeller sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.09, for a total transaction of C$114,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,567 shares in the company, valued at C$266,615.03.

Sabina Gold & Silver

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometeres located in southwestern Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that consists of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

