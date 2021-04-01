Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 8th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 33.13%.

NASDAQ AEHR opened at $2.52 on Thursday. Aehr Test Systems has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $59.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

