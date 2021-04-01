Constellation Brands (STZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 8th. Analysts expect Constellation Brands to post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Constellation Brands to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

STZ opened at $228.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.79. The company has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $117.72 and a 1-year high of $242.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.36.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

