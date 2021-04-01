Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) to Hold

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Mackinac Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ MFNC traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.02. 38,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,926. Mackinac Financial has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Mackinac Financial had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $16.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Mackinac Financial will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MFNC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Mackinac Financial by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 510,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 66,796 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mackinac Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $677,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mackinac Financial by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 537,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 37,043 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mackinac Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Mackinac Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. 49.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts.

