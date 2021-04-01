Zero (ZER) Trading 8.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 31st. During the last seven days, Zero has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Zero has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $44,305.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000307 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.97 or 0.00264539 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00069522 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00089344 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000741 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Zero

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,827,998 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZERUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.