NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NSTG shares. Cowen upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

NSTG stock traded up $5.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.71. 887,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a current ratio of 8.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.43 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.91. NanoString Technologies has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $86.42.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.47% and a negative return on equity of 68.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NanoString Technologies will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, SVP J. Chad Brown sold 8,229 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $519,908.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,997. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $108,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,181.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,597 shares of company stock valued at $7,590,631. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 120.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 178,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 97,225 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,604,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,143,000 after purchasing an additional 52,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $659,000. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

