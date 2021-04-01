CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

OTGLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank cut CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Erste Group cut CD Projekt from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CD Projekt from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

OTGLY stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.38. The company had a trading volume of 236,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,589. CD Projekt has a 1-year low of $11.64 and a 1-year high of $32.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.13.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witche; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077, as well as online multiplayer games.

