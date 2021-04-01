Celo Dollar Hits Market Capitalization of $43.56 Million (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. One Celo Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00001694 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $43.56 million and approximately $961,900.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00050293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00020469 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $374.75 or 0.00631544 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00067708 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00026172 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Celo Dollar Token Profile

Celo Dollar (CRYPTO:CUSD) is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 43,338,386 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

Celo Dollar Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

