JUST (JST) Price Hits $0.13

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 29.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 31st. JUST has a total market capitalization of $288.27 million and $1.01 billion worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUST coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, JUST has traded up 66.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00062246 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $196.72 or 0.00331527 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006955 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.27 or 0.00782407 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00048965 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.11 or 0.00087822 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00029671 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official website is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

