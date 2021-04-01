Aggreko (LON:AGK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $621.93

Aggreko Plc (LON:AGK)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 621.93 ($8.13) and traded as high as GBX 878.50 ($11.48). Aggreko shares last traded at GBX 877 ($11.46), with a volume of 1,070,492 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on AGK. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Aggreko from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.58) price target on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 543.33 ($7.10).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 860.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 621.93. The stock has a market cap of £2.25 billion and a PE ratio of -20.16.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Aggreko’s previous dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Aggreko’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.11%.

In other news, insider Chris Weston sold 12,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 880 ($11.50), for a total value of £108,468.80 ($141,715.18).

About Aggreko (LON:AGK)

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

