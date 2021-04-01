Anglo American (LON:AAL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,389.09

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,389.09 ($31.21) and traded as high as GBX 2,879 ($37.61). Anglo American shares last traded at GBX 2,842.50 ($37.14), with a volume of 2,229,267 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,920 ($38.15) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,176.92 ($28.44).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,842.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,389.09. The firm has a market cap of £38.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.31.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This is a positive change from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.45%.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,734 ($35.72) per share, for a total transaction of £13,943.40 ($18,217.14). Also, insider Stephen Pearce sold 65,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,962 ($38.70), for a total transaction of £1,947,396.52 ($2,544,286.02).

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

