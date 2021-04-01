CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.26

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.26 and traded as high as $1.85. CSI Compressco shares last traded at $1.82, with a volume of 61,390 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $87.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.26.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 13.55% and a negative return on equity of 134.42%. The business had revenue of $71.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.88 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CSI Compressco LP will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is -10.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCLP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CSI Compressco in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Huber Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CSI Compressco by 35.5% during the third quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 993,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 260,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in CSI Compressco by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 33,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCLP)

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers GasJack and VJack electric powered low-horsepower compressor packages to provide production enhancement services for dry gas wells, liquid-loaded gas wells, and backside auto injection systems.

